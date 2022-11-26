By Bose Adelaja

Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries (MFM) has announced plans to unveil 25 Gospel artistes during its forthcoming Global concert coming up in Lagos, on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

MFM General Overseer, Dr D.K. Olukoya told journalists at a press conference on Tuesday, that the maiden edition holds at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, at 1pm where the artistes’ albums will be launched.

Represented by Pastor Samuel Oloyede, Senior Regional Overseer, MFM Music Worldwide, Dr Olukoya said the artistes are produced on the label of Mountain Top.

Among them are Edith Miracle, Wumi Omoniyi, Esther Jesus’ Baby, Ifunaya Success and Toyin Israel drawn from various countries including Nigeria, Burkinafaso, Lake Chad, Congo and many more.

The General Overseer said though MFM is known for deliverance but it’s high time its music ministry was showcased.

‘’Music is unique and our General Overseer is leaving no stone unturned to tap into this. All the 25 artistes are matured and well trained so that they don’t derail. , We have been into music for years but this is the time to showcase the gift to the whole world,

‘’All over the world, music has proven that no matter how depressed or disappointed you are, when you listen to the kind of albums we are about to launch, you will smile because it gives hope.

‘’We are not out to entertain but to minister just as gospel music has played a vital role in drawing people to the presence of God. Any home where the albums are played will witness the presence of God. ‘’ he said.

Also speaking, Pastor Pius Oragwu, Church Administrator said,

‘’The General Overseer is working round the clock to ensure the gospel artistesdo not go astray. Being the originator and administrator 0o this project, he is putting machineries in motion to maintain this calling within the context of our doctrine as practiced all over the world.

‘’With the happenings in Nigeria, the masses need comfort, encouragement and hope which the concert is out to offer.’’

Present at the event were Pastor Oladele Olemo, Pastor Remi Itie and Fred Egoma among others.

