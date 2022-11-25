By Dickson Omobola

THE New Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Oliver Aba, has disclosed that the Church plans to establish a radio and television station that would be used to spread the gospel.

Aba, who spoke at his investiture as prelate, said the church needed a constant use of the media to broadcast its activities to the Christian body.

On his part, the outgoing prelate, Dr Samuel Kalu, advised Aba to inculcate a bold attitude, adding that he must always speak out in the face of coercion or oppression.

He also urged the new prelate to defend his flock, saying that the “inability of Christian leaders to defend their people is one of the reasons for the attack on the Christian body.”

