A leading property development company in Nigeria, MeritAbode Nigeria Limited has moved to its new headquarters in Awuse Estate, Opebi, Lagos.

The Company’s new site includes offices and automation that are smarter and larger than its previous premises, allowing Merit Abode to continue to expand in the property development sector. This move is part of the company’s 10th-anniversary activities and consolidates the company’s position as a major player in the property development industry in Nigeria.

Commenting on the move, the Chief Executive Officer of MeritAbode Nigeria Limited, Oludotun Oseni said “We are very excited about our new office as it provides a bigger space for our employees and offers a facility that further boosts employee wellness and productivity. As we clocked 10 years this year, it was necessary to move to a more permanent and convenient building where we can better provide our loyal clients with the quality services which they deserve”.

MeritAbode is committed to its vision to become a global Real Estate brand that is worthy of its stakeholder’s trust and admiration with our well-equipped office edifice, we guarantee firm and improved operations. As a member of Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) and in the process of obtaining our ISO Certifications 90001 & 14001.

Oseni explained that the office opening times are Mondays to Fridays, between the hours of 8:30am and 5pm.

Over the last 10 years, the company has expanded from three staff to over 160 employees and counting with branches in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The new facility which sits on three floors has a 120-person capacity multipurpose hall, three waiting lounges, multiple conference rooms and 30 offices.

The office is equipped with 24-hours power supply guaranteed by the grid, solar, and generating equipment, 24-hour CCTV cameras, fully-fitted fire alarm, smoke detectors and a car pack for over 20 vehicles

MeritAbode is a property development company that offers residential and commercial real estate development services in Nigeria with investment opportunities that are secure, accessible, and highly profitable for investors.

Aside from Emerald Wellness City, Arepo; the company has a healthy track record of developed estates such as Dominion Estate (sold out); Emerald Garden City Simawa Phases 1, 2 (sold out) 3, 4, and 4B; Emerald Parks & Gardens Simawa; Emerald Ville 1 Odofin & Emerald Ville 2, Aseese; Emerald Garden City Mowe Ofada, Phases 1, 2(sold out) and 3; Emerald Garden City Agbowa Ikorodu and Imota, Ikorodu; Emerald Garden City, Agbara, Emerald Garden City, Ibeju Lekki Phases 1, 1b, 2 and 3, Emerald Ville 1 & 2, Ibeju Lekki; Emerald Garden City Epe and Sapphire Courts (housing units) which were launched in March 2021.

In such times as these when the demand for shelter in Nigerian cities has increased due to fast-paced industrialization, MeritAbode holds steadfast to its promise of providing affordable housing solutions- to Nigerians.

