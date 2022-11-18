By Kingsley Adegboye

Ebony King, the founder of ElevateHerUK, a non-governmental organisation which caters to the physical and mental needs of young girls and women, on the 27th of October, launched Elevate Her Africa. This event occurred at a Youth Conference tagged “EDUCATE & EMPOWER THE YOUTH” held at Freedom Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Elevate Her Africa was launched to curb peer pressure among young people and provide mentorship, empowerment and entrepreneurial services to young girls. At the event, King said that the organisation is set to raise awareness of Peer-To-Peer abuse, educate and empower young people.

She further stated, “We are doing this now because I have spoken to many young people in Nigeria, and they told me the state of things here. I run a youth safety campaign in the UK, and when it was featured on the BBC, I got people who told me they needed me to come home and replicate it.

“We talk about mental and physical health as needed, especially after the incident of the Chrisland student who was exploited by her male classmates in Dubai, and so I know it is time for me to speak up.”

The founder of ElevateHerUK made it known that she was faced with stigma and negativity instead of support as a teenage mum.

“People looked down on me, and so I told myself, when I am older and able, I want to support other young girls.

“We are giving mentoring sessions and empowerment workshops to improve employability skills and promote entrepreneurship. We will teach them first aid, hairdressing, makeup and more. While we teach the girl child, we have also invited male students to listen so they can be aware of how to respect each other’s boundaries.”

Erelu Oluwaseyi Michaels, Elevate Her Africa’s CEO, added, “We are focused on girls between ages 16-25. We hope to continue visiting young girls about to leave secondary school to mentor them on appropriately channelling their life path.

“So, we want to ensure that we give them listening ears, support them with basic skills because we are in a society where unemployment is high so that they can develop and have basic skills for themselves.”

The event was graced with students from several Lagos and Ogun State schools. It was supported by special guests from the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada and Nigeria. Spoken words presentation, motivational speeches from guests, a drama piece on peer-to-peer abuse and a fundraising raffle were also part of the activities at the Youth Conference.

