Megan Thee Stallion and Drake

By Ada Osadebe

American rapper, Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, known professionally as Megan Thee Stallion fires back at Drake for allegedly she lied about getting shot by Tory Lanez in his new album with 21 Savage.

Recall that Drake penned drags Serena Williams’s husband, Alexis Kerry Ohanian by calling him a ‘groupie’ in the album song.

In the album lyric, Drake calls Megan Thee Stallion a lier saying, “This bitch lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion,she don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling … clearly referring to her getting shot in the foot in 2020 while in a car with Tory Lanez.

Megan reacting to Drakes’s accusation took to her Twitter page on Friday to drag him saying, “People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool fuck it bye.

“And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a Nigga that SHOT A FEMALE.

“Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.

“I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Niggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my p*ssy.

