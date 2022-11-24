By Olasunkanmi Akoni

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, yesterday, assured the public of adequate security to guarantee a hitch-free presidential campaign rally for the party’s Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos, slated for Saturday.

The Director-General of the Local Organising Committee for the Presidential Campaign in Lagos State Campaign Council, Senator Ganiyu Solomon, who briefed newsmen on the activities lined up for the grand rally scheduled to hold on Saturday, said the rally will be a homecoming for Tinubu.

Solomon said: “You may wish to recall that Tinubu excelled as a Senator representing Lagos-West Senatorial District and as the Governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007. Therefore, the event is like a homecoming for our leader and mentor who has become a national pride.

“As a responsible political party, it is imperative to seek the cooperation of the general public as regards the need for temporary diversion of traffic and mass movement of supporters within the vicinity of the rally.”

On security arrangements for the rally, Solomon stated that men of the Nigerian Police Force, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, officials and other law enforcement agencies would be fully mobilized to prevent security infractions and traffic disruptions.

