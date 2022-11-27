By Ayo Onikoyi

Rising music act, Mega C, has teased music fans with his forthcoming release, an EP titled “Log Inn”.

In a recent interview with Potpourri, the musician, whose real name is Gospel Chibuike Anyasor, said: “This is my first ever body of work and I named it “Log Inn” because of the exploration nature of the project. It is symbolic because I am bringing the fans into my musical world.”

The indigene of Imo State who has a Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration had earlier in August, released the single “Purchase” which trended heavily for weeks. He is currently shooting an official video for the single which will be released following the EP project.

MEGA C’s brand of music, a combination of Afro vibes infused with highlife and a touch of Reggae blues, stands him out as a musician in a class of his own.

With “Log Inn”, he is offering a taste of his creative ability. The six-track EP was wholly his solo effort without collaboration with other artists.

MEGA C is looking forward to working with top artists in the industry. “I will like to work with Runtown, Wizkid and a couple of artists that I feel their vibes.

After this project, I am coming in full force. ASn album will be a sure thing to come soon,” he affirmed.

His songs enjoyed playtime across radio stations which made observers of the music industry earmark MEGA C as one of the promising and exciting artistes to look out for in 2023.

RELATED NEWS