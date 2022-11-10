One of Nigeria’s most prominent models, beauty queen turned Philanthropist, Precious Obisoso is gearing up properly to represent Nigeria at the famous Miss International world finals 2022 billed to hold on December, 13th at the Dome City, Tokyo, Japan.

The 24 years old model emerged grand winner at the 2019 beauty of Africa International pageant where she earned the title for Miss International Nigeria.

To discuss her journey and advocacy, Precious has taken it upon herself to visit notable offices and global institutions including; ministry of foreign affairs, United Nations, World Health organization amongst others.

In an interview with precious obisoso also known as Powers she said “I want to be the reason when people think of beauty pageant they will know it’s about leadership, like everything Queenship embodies; charisma, bravery, compassion, thoughtfulness and resilience”.

Her words can be seen in her demonstrative actions as she has positioned and made groundbreaking strides after being crowned in 2019.

Also recently, Queen Precious Obisoso became the first miss International contestant automatically qualified to attend international women forum in Japan after she submitted her sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) video documentary.

In august 2022, she was featured in a popular USA lifestyle and inspirational magazine, Sharinaworld. On account of her community service as a beauty queen, Precious has delivered several aid services to the less privileged, empowered youths, and women across Abia state and Rivers state respectively.

On what makes her different while preparing for the international pageant, she said ” I have had to put in lots of preparations. Though not really easy, I believe in my inherent quality and quite confident i will make a difference in the pageant”.

Indeed, precious has proven over the years that she’s not just beauty and brains but also beauty with a clear purpose. As she departs for Japan on 29th November to compete in the pageant, she will be hoping to make history by becoming the first African to win miss international crown in 60 years.

RELATED NEWS