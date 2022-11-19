United States based Singer, songwriter and entrepreneur, Augustus Cole Jr, popular known as G-Rize, is making wave in the music industry.

He is originally from Liberia in West Africa, but now resides in the USA.

With more than 12 years of musical history, he has dedicated himself to entertaining his growing fan base, G-Rize has graced Stages such as the MTV Spring Break, Panama City, Liberian Entertainment Awards, and many platforms across the continent have featured his sexy, dynamic, Afrocentric, hip-hop music.

The energetic Superstar Experience and sound is rooted to West African culture, his sound appeals to all age groups, We can confidently call him the future of Africa Music, G-rize new single “BADO” is an intoxicating Vibe that will get everybody dancing.

He will be dropping a new EP soon, and plans on starting a podcast, and He is opened to many opportunities ahead.

Enjoy this new Afrobeat Music & Visual titled “BADO” Out on all Digital Platforms please go check it out.

