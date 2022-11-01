By Bassey Ekaette

DJ Karty is right now one of the hottest female deejays in the Diaspora . When she took up deejaying some years ago, a lot of her friends wondered why she would take up a career that was then seen as the exclusive preserve of men.

Udego Precious aka DJ Karty was born on the 15th of November 1996 in Lagos State, Nigeria. She hails from idemili North in Anambra State.DJ Karty had her secondary education at comrade high school, Oke-Afa Jakande, Lagos before proceeding to Madonna University Okija where she completed her Bachelor’s degree in mass communication.

Dj Karty started performing as a child and her love for music developed her skills into joining an academy where she was trained as a professional disc jockey.

Dj Karty is a multi talented creative artist and human. Aside her Love for DJ and music she’s also a singer and actor.

She grew up in Lagos state and lived a fun-filled life with her mum and loved ones before moving to Canada in 2021 where she’s currently expanding her network and working on her professional career along with pursing her love for music.

RELATED NEWS