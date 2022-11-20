Grace Bouy-GRL whose real name is Ugwu Wilson, is one of the unique fast rising gospel musicians who raps in both Nigerian english and his native language (Igbo). Afrobeats, hip-hop, and dancehall are all included in his music.

Wilson who hails from Igbo Etiti local government, Area, Enugu State, adopted the stage name Grace Bouy-GRL from the summary of his life stories, as he always says “If no be grace, buoy for don sink. GRL is a slogan he uses in his songs (Gospel Rap Lives).

The young rapper obtained his B.sc from Abia State University. According to Wilson, he started singing and rapping at the young age of 14, after which he moved to the campus where he joined a Rap team in gateway international church.

“As a young boy i always had interest in music but i never thought i would one day become a rapper. In 2019, I recorded a freestyle which drew alot of attention on social media (Under the canopy by Frank Edwards). I also recorded ‘on my matter’ by Ada EHI and Obinasom by Mercy Chinwo and many more.

“In 2020, the turn up, support and encouragement from my fans got me on the track, and i proceeded to record my first single Guide Me,”he added.

The massive love from people and reposting, seeing such an amazing creative work from a very young dude, drew alot of attention which made many gospel bloggers volunteered to promote his song without pay. Ever since then Grace Bouy-GRL became a global Vessel.

2022 NEWMAN media nominated Grace Bouy-Grl in the Nigerian top 8 indigenous Gospel rapper with a sense of human value.

The gospel artist is also the founder of ‘Save the street Kid’s’ with GRL foundation. Through his foundation, he catered for widows and has also giving scholarships to orphans

