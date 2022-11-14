It will be very tough to find the kind of emotional honesty that ExcellBoy possesses in the music industry. Peppering his sound with his flair of Afrobeats and Hip Hop, tallied with his preference for sharp lyricism about his experiences, ExcellBoy is the newest kid in the block.

Born Duruojiaku Stanley Chiemerie, the talented vocalist’s sound boasts a kind of silky smoothness, urging one to always take a repeated listen. With his debut single titled Mummy Don’t Cry, we hear ExcellBoy’s delightful, expressive vocals coast atop waves of eclectic production.

ExcellBoy who is also a self-taught Pianist has been making music since he was 12-year-old and later developed a more dynamic artistry that allows him to perfectly swing between different genres such as Trap, Afro-pop, Soul and express the extent of his versatility. The talented artiste has created so many sounds that are yet to be released.

“My music started when I was 12 right from the classroom, a lot of people looked down on my voice but I learnt to stand strong and do something I am called for without looking back,” he stated.

He then took the passion to a professional level 4 years ago his career had jerked into full-blown seriousness. “It was a freestyle on the street first when I was hustling and then remembered promises I made to my mummy that I haven’t achieved yet so I had to take it to another level,” he said.

In his art creation, ExcellBoy carefully weaves fine vocals, soothing riffs, and Africa’s soul into his music — creating vibes that are ear-friendly with amazing replay value. “My music is called ‘Afrolife’ derived from Afrobeat hip hop sounds trap. My sound can use in several ways, you can use it to meditate, party expresses your pain, and healing also, it is more of giving hope and life to listeners.”

After dropping his debut single “Mummy Don’t Cry”, ExcellBoy dropped another song titled “Fast Car”. The talented artiste has created so many sounds that are yet to be released.

