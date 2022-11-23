Arikpo Lawrence Omini, also known as Ariking is a pop rap and Afropop singer who hails from Nigeria. He is a songwriter, singer and writer. An all-round creative. He’s born to Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Oden Omini from Cross River State.

His musical journey started in 1999, when he released his very first Album “Nwokpama”. The song ‘Nwokpama’ was an instant hit that made a splash both in the church and the cultural circles especially in his home town of Ugep, Cross River State Nigeria.

In 2019, being rekindled by his passion for the music craft, he released a new single titled ‘I Like Her’. Since then, he has gone along to release more songs into the market such as ‘The World Going Around’ (2020), ‘We Are One’ (2020), ‘Einfach frei sein’ (2021), ‘No. 1’ (2021) and ‘Draw Closer’ (2021). In 2022, he decided to venture into the Afropop genre. The ground-breaking ‘Osokorro’ is his first afrobeat single celebrated by several of his peers. ‘No cool my temper’ was his follow up single in the same year. His latest Afropop single is titled; I FEEL THIS GIRL. He aims to establish himself in the Afropop genre industry while looking to working with, partnering, featuring and collaborating with the industry’s best in Nigeria and Africa.

He is currently resident both in Nigeria and Republic of Germany where he pursues his lifestyle as a creative and entertainer. Since the demise of his father, he has devoted his life in service to God and people, in hopes to be the change he wants in society and give his society a touch of love and humanity it lacks. He is also a climate change activist and through his works, he has advocated for a clean and sustainable Earth. Coupled with his love for art and music. ARIKING also has an invested interest in technology as he hopes to someday own a social media hub that could serve creatives in his industry and beyond.

Ariking is the publisher of Wings and White Robes, Leopard King, The Shadow Flyers and Germany Has Fallen which are all on sale on Amazon and other platforms.

He is also the Event Initiator and Chief Organizer of “Miss Culture Africa Germany”; a program that promotes the beauty of culture and art.

