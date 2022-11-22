Victor Joseph Awoyemi a.k.a VJ is a rising Nigerian Afro-poo artiste formerly known as Veekthor Jharmz.VJ was born on 17th January, 2000. He is a versatile singer , excellent songwriter and energetic entertainer based in Lagos.

VJ’s strong points lies in his deep lyrics, vocal dexterity and rich Afrocentric flavour. His music often chronicles life ‘s struggles, love and African culture.

VJ has released songs like “Oluwatise”, “Bad Energy” featuring Rahman Jago signee Kiiwii. The talented youngster is set to release an extended Play (EP) titled “Lost But Found”, consisting of four (4) tracks.

Lost But Found (LBF) is expected to drop on the 17th of January 2023.

On what inspired the EP title, VJ said:” Lost But Found was inspired by a period in my life

in which I was lost and was trying to find myself.Then, I was striving to build more on my sound, consistent work in the studio, rebranding and staying true to the path my heart chose, which is music. I know I have what it takes to succeed and it will happen soon”.

RELATED NEWS