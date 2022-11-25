From right: PDP governorship candidate , Prof. Sandy Onor ,Pst Usani Usani of PRP, Ogar Osim of LP and APC deputy Guber candidate, Hon Peter Odey during the interface with Journalists at the Ernest Etim Bassey Press Centre Calabar on Thursday







…our state in a place we’re not proud of ..Prof Onor



…we will consolidate Ayade’s achievements … APC candidate





…our adminstration will be participatory…LP



…I won’t propound cliches to impress our people…Pst. Usani of PRP



By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR



Governorship candidates in Cross River State have interfaced with the members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ , as part of activities to mark this year’s media week which started Monday.



The media Interface is tagged “Governance Under Your Watch” and four political parties participated in the parley.



The participants includes Prof. Sandy Onor of the Peoples Democratic party, Patriarch Ogar Osim of the Labour Party, Peter Odey (Deputy Governorship candidate) of the ruling All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Redemption Party’s, PRP, pst Usani Uguru Usani.



Speaking on his agenda for Cross River, Prof. Sandy Onor said Cross River State was in a place we cannot be proud of and he understands the problem the state faces from multiple perspectives.



He said what the state needs to move forward was to bring the right persons into governance and he embodied all the qualities the next leader of the state needs.



His words :”Our state is in a place we cannot say we are proud of, enough of the murmuring from behind and then pretending all is well.



“Our streets are all filled up with filth and our problems are obvious even to the blind.



“We do not need policy statements, there are enough policy statements already and having served as Commissioner I understand the problem of the state from multiple perspectives.



“We need to to bring the right people into governance and I possess the qualities the next leader of the state needs”, Professor Sandy said.



On his part, Patriarch Ogar Osim of the Labour Party said politics is somehow Divine and somehow Divine Providence nominated him and he accepted it.



He promised to run a participatory governance where everyone will have a voice and given an opportunity to play their role.



For Peter Odey, the APC deputy Governorship Flag-bearer who represented the governorship candidate, Sen. Bassey Otu said the next administration will consolidate on the gains of the present administration.



He said the present administration industrialized the state and the next APC government will ensure the factories go into production.



He added that the APC agenda will centre around three E’s which are Employment, Empowerment and Emancipation.



Usani Uguru Usani, a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and PRP governorship candidate said his previous performances in government stands him out and he will not propound cliches to impress anybody.



He promised to appoint a pension earner to manage the pension bureau and also establish tenant farms so that those who don’t have access to land can access it and by do doing solve the challenge of food security.



Earlier, the State Chairman of the NUJ Nsa Gill said the union is impartial and will give all candidates the opportunity to air their views.

