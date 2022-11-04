Respected Nigerian journalist and media personality, Kikelomo Atanda-Owo has just released her second and critically acclaimed book, ‘Real Talk Diary Quotes’.

Kike who also doubles as the CEO of corporate consulting firm, Z-Edge Limited, an organisation that’s into corporate and management training, event management, procurement and targeted integrated marketing communications services. She’s also the founder and owner of the foundation; Kike Hub Foundation where she powers and facilitates corporate social responsibility projects across the country.

Her new book is an achieved desire to communicate her comments and perceptions with the world stemming from the tide of her experience, the specific paths she took and the biases life subjected her to.

In her words, ‘Real Talk Diary Quotes is an everyday meal that each bite of quite has a resonance with everyone of us from divergent perspectives. My thoughts are well crafted and her opinions unbinding enough for you to make meaningful deductions. Realtalk Diary Quotes is a perfect portrayal of epigrams, wisdom words, witticisms and the Bon mot’.

The Book Is Already available on shelves and can be found on online stores including Amazon, Okada Books and more.

On Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B0BL4SWG9Z/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?ie=UTF8&qid=&sr=

Kikelomo Atanda-Owo’s impeccable resume.

Kikelomo Atanda-Owo (‘Kike) is an agile Marketing Communications Executive with over18years significant experience within marketing, advertising, communications, public relations and client account management.

‘Kike is the CEO of @zedgeconsulting, a firm that specializes in organization positioning, Strategic Market Planning, vendor relations and supply chain consultancy. She is also the chief host /founder of a popular live talk show on radio and television REALTALKWITHKIKE, a contemporary famous talk show n IFM92.3 & Silverbird TV with a transcontinental audience since 2019. She officially lunched her foundation “Kike Hub Foundation” recently. That concentrates on single mothers and widowers.

Z-Edge Consulting limited located at Opebi, Ikeja have an impressive portfolio with various clients which include NAPIMs,NNPC, Lagos State Government etc. Before devoting her work fulltime to Z-Edge Limited, ‘Kike served last as Senior Vice President at Peculiar People Management (PPM) – a leading Consulting, Training and Executive Solutions company headquartered in South West Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria executing projects for clients such as MTN Nigeria, First Bank of Nigeria, and Gaurantee Trust Bank Nigeria, Lagos State Signage Agency (LASAA), Lagos State Government.

‘Kike has sat on the Project Committee for the 7th Economic Summit Lagos (Ehingbeti) for 2012 and 2013 as an appointment member, and successfully increased skills in introducing world renowned speakers to corporate and non-profitable organizations like NNPC, Coca-Cola, COD, Army Victorious Church, Dome, etc Over the years, ‘Kike has built a reputation for process and product innovation, developing business strategies, incubating new business models, and building winning marketing programs.

Her experience also includes; project management and managing profitable business models for high-end enterprise solutions such as MTN Nigeria, Stanbic ITC on projects supporting businesses to leverage marketing and communications to grow their businesses. Furthermore, she led the “MTN Football Scholar” program for 21 young talented Nigerian boys who are presently in the US studying and working.

She has also worked with other reputable companies like Nigerian Compass, Silverbird, TVC, AIT, Kruss Atlantic. And have had professional trainings at LBS, CMD, Leadership Trainings in Washington, Dubai, Las Vegas, UK, Poland but to mention a few.

RELATED NEWS