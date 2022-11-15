

By Florence Amagiya

Nigerian media personality, publisher and fashion designer, Dr. Debby Goodnews is fast bridging the gap between the Africans and African Americans, using one of her awards platforms she calls, The Glamours Royal Honours Awards.

In this annual event, she celebrates and honors the African Americans, giving them African names. In her words, she “hopes to create collaboration opportunities for both communities.”

Debby has been on a mission to bridge the ‘hate gap’ between the Africans and African Americans in the United States and her media outfits has becomed good platforms to organize sizzling epic awards ceremonies where she recognizes and award individuals from both communities.

In this year’s event, She is inviting the Nigerian titled chiefs in the USA to officiate and grace the event and also to crown some of the African Americans to represent both communities for love, unity and collaborations.

Goodnews at every given opportunity has not relent from making the African Americans understand that Africans love them as one of theirs and recognizes them as African descendants. As a US based Nigerian, she is changing the narrative and building excellent relationship in the African American community through her magazines, her famous media platforms and her two awards brands, D’CEM awards and the Glamours Royal Honours Awards.

This, she said has been a successful project and it has changed the ‘hate gap’ in the heart of many African Americans. According to her, “many of them tear up as they talk to me” she said.

She is set to host the latest edition of the Glamours Royal Honours Awards to further her course. To grace the occasion are famous American musician, Uneekint who will be performing live with other American top celebrities, Nigerian artistes and top Nollywood celebrities in USA. Nollywood Actor, Omalicha, will be the official host of the event.

Veteran Nollywood actress, Florence Onuma who was crowned the 2021 Glamours Queen of Excellence, will be crowning the Hollywood actress Mahogany Raspberry the 2022 Royal Queen of excellence award.

To represent both communities for unity, Mahogany Raspberry, an African American will receive a Nigerian name at the event.

RELATED NEWS