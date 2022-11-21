A physically challenged IDP receiving food items from VSF caregiver

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Gen. Theophilus Danjuma’s Victims Suppot Funds, VSF, is to round off its humanitarian intervention in Benue state next month even as 1,000 households received support from the fund in Gwer West Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

The six months intervention programme covering seven LGA of the state, was flagged off about five months ago at the Ortese Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camp, Guma LGA to help cushion the hardship of the displaced persons in the state.

A member of the VSF, Elder Sunday Oyibe, who spoke during the distribution of food and non food items to the IDPs in Naka, Gwer West LGA of the state, said the humanitarian organisation had already reached 90 percent of its target in the state.

According to him, “we are here for monthly distribution of food items. We are at 90% completion of the programme which is supposed to terminate next month, December, 2022.

“We are working towards that because it is supposed to be a six month programme and this is the fifth month of the programme and they are receiving these huge items you see.”

On how many households were targeted to benefit from the intervention in Gwer West LGA, Elder Oyibe said “the number of IDPs differ from one IDP camp to the other. We are targeting about 1,000 households and when you talk about a thousand households, there are households that have 7, some have 9, some have 5. So actually, in terms of numerical strength, we can say that over thirty to fifty thousand persons are going to benefit from that.”

He disclosed that the last package of the distribution would be an economic empowerment package because “giving food to people is good as an immediate intervention but some of the people were doing somethings to earn a living before they were displaced.

“We thought over it and said that some of them can be given economic support so that they can go and start the life they are used to so as to be able to feed themselves and take care of their families.

“We don’t have the bottomless resources to continue to support them for the rest of their lives. But rather, if we empower them, they can go into petty trading, some of them can go into farming, some of them can also do little things to earn a living,” he said.

Oyibe also disclosed that the ongoing renovation of Naka Dam waterworks undertaken by the VSF was already about 80 percent completed.

“That is one of the key things that we are interested in because as we went round this community, as we interfaced with the IDPs, we discovered that their problem is water and many of them are suffering from Typhoid and other waterborne diseases. So that is the huge component of our intervention in this Benue emergency project because that is where a lot of money goes into.

“At the end of the project the IDPs and the community will have portable water to drink. We will also provide up to 50 fetching points so that people can easily access the water,” Oyibe said.

One of the beneficiaries of the intervention and blind aged woman, Mama Ashe Kobo, a disabled woman on a wheelchair, Dorcas Aluvor, and other beneficiaries including Nyikwase Iorsheregh and Ngiven Unondo all lauded VSF for the intervention.

They urged other humanitarian organizations to emulate the organisation by coming to their aid. The IDPs who recounted their ordeal said they were in need of more food support and clothes as well as other essential items to help sustain them in the camps.

The items distributed included rice in 10kg bags, beans in 10kg bags, salt, seasoning, oil, soap and nutritional packs for malnourished children.

