By Deborah Ariyo

West Africa’s leading provider of data centre services, Medallion Data Centre, has received double recognitions as West Africa’s Most Connect Date Center and Data Centre Icon Awards at the 7th Africa Digital Economy Summit & Awards held in Ghana recently.

The Africa Digital Economy Summit & Awards is an annual event that recognizes innovative ICT firms and brings together senior leaders in technology, and digitization narratives providing them with opportunities to build partnerships, and share insights on industry trends, business strategies, policies, and best practices.

The awards are in recognition of Medallion Data Center’s efforts towards deepening West Africa’s digital infrastructure and empowering African businesses by providing access to quality cloud services for a sustainable digital economy.

Speaking, the Chief Executive Officer, Medallion Data Centre expressed delight in the awards as he noted that the recognition was proof of hard work and quality service delivery.

With predictions that Africa’s digital economy could reach 5.2 per cent of the continent’s GDP by 2025 while contributing nearly $180 billion to its economy, Ikechukwu said the firm will continue to play a pivotal role in the continent’s digital infrastructural and economic growth.

“The recognition is a testament to our excellent work delivery and track record of outstanding customer service. We aim to be a core enabler of economic growth and enhance the quality of life across Africa, improving the digital infrastructure that serves over one billion people who don’t yet have proper access to digital infrastructural services.”

This is the fourth award Medallion Data Center will win in two months after scooping the company and its CEO bagged the Data Center Hall of Fame and Data Centre Business Leader of the Year awards at the sixth Tech Innovation Awards held in Lagos.

Medallion Data Center operates one of the largest data centers in West Africa. It is the region’s number one peering point connecting the sub-region to the rest of the world.

