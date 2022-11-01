…as peer reviewer ranks eMC+ ahead of others African countries

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE Mining Cadastre Office, MCO, yesterday, boosted the nation’s solid minerals sector’s easy of doing business with launch of Electronic Mining Cadastre plus (eMC+).

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing 2022 Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja, the Director General, MCO, Engr Simon Nkom, explained that the online platform is to grant access to all existing investors and prospects from any part of the world to its information online real time with laptops and hand phones.

The eMC+ was commissioned by president Muhammadu Buhari who was represented by Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo while declaring open the 2022 Nigeria Mining Week.

Nkom said: “eMC+ is an Electronic Mining Cadastre System, and the mandate is administration and management of mineral titles. So we must be able to do it in the best way possible and at the end of day in line with the law because when you look at practices of mineral titles in the world, definitely there is the need to spice it up with principles, which is simply like priority, transparency and a lot of things which makes it different from other countries and makes people to come here.

“So the electronic Mining Cadastre us a that initially we have computerized but now we have migrated to an online system, which simply means that you can stay in any part of the world, you can even use your phone access to this system and by the time you have access to the Mining Cadastre information it makes the system transparent.”

On the benefits of the eMC+ he said, “The benefits are majorly easy of doing business. So what we are talking about is somebody in Australia that does not really need to come to Nigeria or whatever, and it reduces travel time.

“At the end of the day it becomes more effective, efficient, easily usable, and at the same time you find out that when you have N1 million in transport you just use your phone or laptop or whatever, and then do it.

“Looking at it locally, it will now encourage foreign investments into the sector. More people will now see transparency and choose which country to go to, and then Nigeria will be able to now benefit from the aspect we talk about revenue generation.

“Already, Mining Cadastre might not be core revenue generation, but I want to tell you that astronomically over the past years, we have had to surpass each year’s revenue, irrespective of the challenges and COVID-19 pandemic.

“We surpassed from 2019 up to date. In fact, in 2021, we had an 86 per cent increase of revenue. So, we hope at the end of the day, we continue to be able to now add adequate value and revenue.

“And the more you add value at the end of the day the aspect of illegal activities it makes it easier when you say easy of doing is easy of getting licenses.”

He also made it known that MCO now has zonal offices across the six geopolitical zones in Ibadan, Jos, Maiduguri, Kaduna, Enugu, and Benin, for people to walk in and do business, and added that sensitisation has been done by his office on that and it is to assist those who don’t know how to use it would be able to use the technology.

“But for every system it is a World Bank intervention programme in the sense that at the end of the day in partnering with Government we will be able to now have a system.

“It is one thing to give a contractor the contractor to be able to produce it in line with World Bank practices there is a need to now have an independent reviewer internationally recognized, he would now be engaged with all the credibility to audit and look at the system, verify that the system is okay.”

Mr Francisco Walaner, a former task team leader to Nigeria from the World Bank, who is so the International Peer Reviewer of the eMC+, said, “As the DG mentioned, I am supporting the eMC+ peer review, the independent revision of all the work in order to ensure that they operationality is the one that we are expecting.

“We need to make sure that we are fulfilling international standards and we are ready to attract investors in their own country look at what is available and start to take decision.”

However he said, “The case of Nigeria is superior in terms of quality because it has some functionalities that other countries are not contemplating.

“Making the queries much more easy, incorporating some geological data that could be coupled with the procession data and quite a number of a complexity elements.”

