MC Oluomo and son Idowu

By Ada Osadebe

The Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages Management, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has celebrated his son on his graduation from school.

In a post on Instagram on Monday, Mc Oluomo mentioned that his son, Idowu Akinsanya has just received his first degree in International Relations from the faculty of social sciences at the ESGT University Dream Campus in the Benin Republic.

The father of nine shared a picture on his graduation with the caption, “Congratulations on your graduation, as you bagged your first degree in International Relations,faculty of social sciences at ESGT UNIVERSITY, DREAM CAMPUS, BENIN REPUBLIC.

“I am extremely proud of you, the fruit of your years of toiling is plain for all to see. Your life is a huge inspiration to everyone around you, including us, your parents. So much have been committed into your education but none of them is as important as seeing you excited to walk up the podium of success.

“May your every wish and desire come true. Today, we are so grateful and proud of all the best things you did. I Love you and I pray to God to give you the ability to do more great things in life.

“Congratulations once again on stepping into another realm of success.”

