It was such exciting night for everyone who came to the event as Mc Charlene brought her inner fire all the way from Norway to the just concluded Ruggedman’s foundation night.

The third edition of the Ruggedman’s foundation which held at Just Ask Club, Lagos State, featured Durella, 9ice, Cross Da Boss, MC Charlene and Ruggedman himself. This foundation serves as both the means to celebrate veterans and also bringing people together for a fun night, and Mc Charlene definitely did justice by creating the right amount of energy on stage.

MC Charlene also know as the Energy Goddess is a multiple award winning MC, hype-lady based in Norway.

It is often said that hyping is a man’s job, reasons why the fraze “ hype man” is popular. And there are not many hype-ladies in the entertainment industry. After what we saw at the foundation night.We can say that MC Charlene can definitely give the hype men a run for their money.

The energy goddess made her presence felt; , and she did do it in grant style. She left the Ruggedman’s foundation audience charged up to the point everybody who came, stayed and it seemed like they didn’t want the night to end.

The Nigerian music legends 9ice, Durella and Ruggedman gave an amazing performance and cross the boss made his present felt as he was seen having a good time dancing on stage.

