By Efosa Taiwo

It was another day in the office for Paris Saint Germain as they trounced AJ Auxerre 5-0 at the Parc Des Princes.

The first half ended 1-0 thanks to Frenchman Kylian Mbappe’s strike in the 11th minute.

The second half then ushered in a flurry of goals from Cristian Soler, Achref Hakimi, Renato Sanches and Hugo Ekitike.

The win sees PSG extend their unbeaten record against promoted sides to 31 games.

They also extend their unbeaten record in the league in the current campaign as they sit atop the table with 41 points.

