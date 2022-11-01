Orji Kalu

Senate Chief Whip Orji Uzor Kalu has expressed condolences to DMW chief, Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Rowland over the passing of the son, Ifeanyi.

Kalu expressed his condolences in a post on his official Facebook page on Tuesday.

⁣

“Dear David/Chioma, I am sober, and I am deeply saddened by your son’s death, Ifeanyi. I’ve cancelled my official engagements for today in order to mourn him quietly.⁣

⁣

Read also: Atiku mourns; Osun PDP suspends political activities over Davido’s son death

“Everyone will miss Ifeanyi. May the Creator accept our prayers for him.”⁣

In similar vein, Kalu announced the cancellation of all official engagements scheduled for Tuesday to mourn the tragic death of the late Davido’s son.

Recall Ifeanyi drowned on Monday while the parents were away from their home on Banana Island in Lagos.⁣

⁣

After the incident, celebrities and other Nigerians have continued to send their condolences to the singer, who is set to marry Chioma in 2023.⁣

⁣

Meanwhile, the :Lagos state police command has already invited all domestic staff who were present at the time of the incident for investigation.⁣⁣

RELATED NEWS