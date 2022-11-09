By Ada Osadebe

Record label Mavin Records has released their first single ‘Won Da Mo’ off their upcoming compilation album.

Recall that the record label was supposed to release the single ‘Won Da Mo’ off their next compilation album on the 4th of November, 2022 but they announced a change of plans in a recent tweet to honour the passing of Davido’s son Ifeanyi Adeleke.

“‘Mavin All Stars’ Won Da Mo release date has now been moved to Wednesday, 9th of November. The road still leads to the dynasty!!!” the tweet said.

In order to excite listeners and heighten anticipation for the release of their upcoming compilation effort, the Mavin Records lineup joins forces for the Amapiano single.

The single features Rema, Crayon, Johnny Drille, Bayani, Boy Spyce, Ladipoe, and Magixxx.

The CEO of Mavin Records, Don Jazzy had earlier revealed their new single and album will be released on the 2nd of November, while the Mavin all-star concert has been scheduled for the 16th of December.

RELATED NEWS