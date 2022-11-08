By Adesina Wahab

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency, Dr Maureen Tamuno, has won the Best Female Diplomat of the Year at the Leadership Excellence Awards organised by Igbere TV.

The event took place at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Although she was not available to personally receive the award due to her busy schedule, she was represented by Hon. Rabi Dauda.

Tamuno, who was appointed in January 2021as an Ambassador by President Muhammadu Buhari, has shown that she is indeed a round peg in a round hole.

The Rivers State-born diplomat is a hardworking woman, who once she sets her mind on a project, pursues it with gusto and determination.

After her appointment, she hit the ground running and has improved bilateral relations between Nigeria and Jamaica popularly known as the Land of Reggae Music.

She has also been in the news for positive reasons and gradually establishing herself as a thouroughbred diplomat, while at the same time rewriting Nigeria’s diplomatic relationship with Jamaica in a positive note.

In her short spell as a diplomat, she has rated high and positively projected the image of Nigeria.

So, it is not surprising that she is rounding off the year 2022 with several awards in her kitty.

