By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

As ongoing petrol shortage in Abuja and other northern states showed no sign of abating, petroleum marketers have blamed supply gap and high cost of foreign exchange for the scarcity of the product.

Petrol queues had resurfaced about five weeks ago with the government attributing the shortage to flood incidents in Lokoja, Kogi State, a major route for tankers bringing the product into the nation’s capital.

But three weeks after the water has receded and the roads cleared, petrol scarcity has persisted.

Checks by Vanguard yesterday showed that only one filling station was opened to motorists with the rest shut.

Outside the city centre, few independent stations that opened sold the product between N200 and N250 per litre. Blackmarketers sold N300 per litre.

Speaking to Vanguard on the issue, the Executive Secretary, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, MOMAN, Mr. Clement Isong said more product was needed in the country.

Also speaking, the Public Relations Officer, Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Chief Chinedu Ukadike said there is a supply gap in the sector.

Chief Ukadike explained that most coastal depots do not have the petrol in stock, adding the sufficiency level was low.

According to him, “There is a supply gap and this is the recent increase of dollar against the Naira is also contributing to it. The sufficiency period of NNPC is not enough to match up the gap that resulted from the cut in supply chain”.

He noted that the problem would not ease soon, as the country enters into yuletide season with the expected rise in petrol consumption.

“The demand will rise because people will move a lot. Also, most businesses and homes have turned to the use of petrol due to the exhibiting cost of diesel. Effectively, the country and the economy is being powered by petrol”, he added.

He stressed that the frequent shortage of petrol would only end when the country is able to refine its crude oil locally.

RELATED NEWS