Vice Chancellor Nigeria Maritime University (NMU) Prof Emmanuel Adigio flanked by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof Innocent Ogwude, addressing newsmen in Warri Weekend

The Vice Chancellor of Nigeria Maritime University (NMU) Okerenkoko, Warri South-West Council area of Delta state, Prof. Emmanuel Adigio, has reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to take possession of its floating dockyard still being held at the Lagos port, insisting that it will go a long way in aiding the practical knowledge of its students.

Speaking on the importance of the floating dockyard to the learning environment of the institution during an interactive session with Journalists in Warri at the weekend, Prof. Adigio, noted that part of the original plan for the establishment of the school was to render excellent theory and practical knowledge in all the programs it offers, considering its specialized field in the maritime sector.

According to him; “the dockyard was bought for NMU to assist our students with practicals but was never brought to the university. Reasons cited were insecurity, dredging of the water channel, and non-viability among others.”

“However, we are not relenting on our oars, we are still trying to see what we can do to ensure it was brought to our university so it can be installed for the purpose it was specifically designed in the training and re-training of our students, especially in the practical aspects”, he stated.

Prof Adigio, disclosed that the university had made remarkable improvement since it commences academic activities in 2018, adding that many courses had been accredited and a lot of infrastructural development had been initiated and completed within these period.

In the area of academics, Prof. Adigio revealed that the institution had graduated her first set of students early in 2022, adding that another set in the Faculty of Engineering would be graduating soonest.

He said; “Presently the institution has about eight (8) courses awaiting accreditation by the National University Commission (NUC) and with the level of our preparation both in theory and practical aspects as well as infrastructures we have been able to put in place we are sure of getting the accreditation through“

“As part of our efforts towards this accreditation which commences as from Monday, We have built a standard workshop, bought equipment, and installed them in the workshop ahead of time.”

He further disclosed that there had been an upsurge in the number of candidates seeking admission into the university adding that the development had overwhelmed the facilities.

Reacting to the issue of accommodation, Prof Adigio said; “As a paramilitary institution, we need to accommodate all the students and with the interest in the Maritime sector, there is an upsurge of students applying to study in NMU.

“We are overwhelmed with the numbers of our students. However, to meet up, we have concentrated our efforts recently towards the building of more hostels in the school so as to be able to accommodate the growing numbers of our student and staff population”.

“We have built two hostels; one donated by Chevron and the other a capital project by the federal government, TETFUND had been of great assistance in the infrastructural growth of the institution as well”.

“Also in Kurutie, we have added about two hostels, one is in use now and one will be in use by the next session.”

“SPDC is also building a 96-bed space, a massive structure. Another hostel project is going to start in the next few weeks, one is about 250-bed space in Kurutie while the other one is 180-bed space to be cited in Okerenkoko,” he said.

While commending the federal government, NIMASA, individuals, and donor agencies, Prof. Adigio identified lack of electricity supply from the national grid and accommodation shortages as some of the major challenges confronting the university.

Prof Adigio then appealed for more support from its various stakeholders in the areas of funding and infrastructural development to assist both the students and staff with a comfortable learning environment considering the peculiar location of the institution.

