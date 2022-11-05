Mariah Carey

By Ada Osadebe

American singer, Mariah Carey’s first-awaited illustrated children’s book ‘The Christmas Princess’ is finally out.

The All I want for Chrismas crooner made this known on her Instagram page on Friday in a video where she was seen unboxing the books with her daughter, Monroe, who looked eager to show out the fairies from the book.

She wrote, “Unboxing “The Christmas Princess” books for the first time with my beautiful princess Roe Roe!

” I hope you enjoy reading it with your loved ones this holiday season.”

The book was written by Caray alongside Michaela Angela Davis, telling a story about the life of a 12-year-old child, Little Mariah, who embarks on a journey to discover the healing power of her voice and spread the spirit of Christmas at home and all around the world.

Carey had earlier made the first announcement about the holiday children’s book in an Instagram post back in January saying “The Christmas Princess is a fairytale for holiday lovers of all ages.”

In an interview with Tonight’s Show Jimmy Fallon on Friday, the pop icon spoke about the book, which hit the shelves on November 1.

Carey also announced on December 11th at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, she would do a concert with a Christmas theme.

Back in August, Darlene Love and Elizabeth Chan, two other singers who are both well-known for their hit Christmas albums, fiercely resisted Mariah Carey’s attempt to trademark the phrase “Queen of Christmas.”

