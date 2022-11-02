By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

In commemoration of its 34th anniversary, the Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria (MARAN is set to x-ray 16 years of port concession regime in Nigeria.

The anniversary is scheduled to hold on November 28, 2022, in Lagos with the theme: “16-Years of Port Concession: The Pains And The Gains.

A statement from the association said that MARAN plans to draw the attention of the Federal Government to the need to further review the port concession era, and to examine the opportunities posed by the building of new ports, especially the much-celebrated Lekki Deep Seaport.

Maran said: “There is an urgent need to look at how far we have exploited and harness the potentials of the existing port infrastructures, and to examine the emerging opportunities posed by new ports for the good of the Nigerian economy.”

Critical stakeholders and speakers in the sector have been chosen to x-ray the 16 years of Port Concession era in Nigeria and proffer solutions.

The stakeholders expected to grace the occasion are the Minister of Transportation Engr. Muazu Sambo; Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA Muhammed Bello-Koko; Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Mallam Bashir Jamoh; former Chairman of Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA Chief Adebayo Sarumi; Chairman of Integrated Oil and Gas, Capt Emmanuel Iheanacho; and the Chairman of SIFAX Group, Barr Taiwo Afolabi.

Others are; the former President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA Prince Olayiwola Shittu, Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Col Hameed Ali; Chairman of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA Buba Marwa; Iyalaje Kano, Hajia Bola Muse; Mrs Jean Chiazor Anishere; (SAN) among others.

Meanwhile, MARAN has lined up activities to celebrate the landmark event including the conferment of awards of excellence on some notable corporate bodies and individuals who have greatly impacted positively on the growth and development of the maritime industry.

“MARAN Awards come once in a decade and the last edition was held in December 2013. MARAN, an affiliate of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ is the foremost maritime media association formed in November 1988.

