Marafa

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Zamfara State Coordinator of the Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa, Wednesday, met with community leaders in the state to mobilise support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State.

The meeting which was held at the Government House, Gusau, Zamfara State, had the leaders of various communities in the state in attendance.

Marafa, according to a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the APC in Zamfara State, Yusuf Idris Gusau, urged the community leaders to support the APC candidates for sustainable development.

He said if Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima are elected, they will replicate the transformation in Lagos and Borno states across the country.

He described Tinubu’s record of service while he was governor of Lagos State as marvelous, unmatched and has been acknowledged by all.

The foundation laid by Tinubu in Lagos State, Marafa said was still working and is speaking volumes of Tinubu’s personality and capacity.

Tinubu was governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007 while Shettima was governor of Borno State from 2011 to 2019.

The Coordinator also assured that as APC candidates, if voted, they will make Nigeria the hub of Africa’s economy and urged the people to continue praying for the return of peace in the state and the country at large.

Responding, Chairman Zamfara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Attahiru Muhammad Ahmad on behalf of all the community leaders, promised that they would continue to play fatherly role as expected in guiding their subjects to a more appropriate direction that will bring sustainable political stability in the state and the country especially on matters of security.

The monarch appealed for tolerance among all in the political terrain to have a more prosperous state and country.

