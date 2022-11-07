By Uchenna Nwankwo

The author in this concluding part of the manifesto for Nigeria’s advance that was first published yesterday, argues for adoption of an interim government before another national election.

IN the North-Central, there are widespread jihadi wars and skirmishes all over the place. In the Southeast, the Nigerian Military is busy hunting down Igbo youths for merely mouthing Biafra, thereby causing unnecessary friction and tensions in the region, even as dangerous terrorists and herdsmen are allowed to roam free and unmolested, kidnapping, killing and maiming. Elsewhere in the South, the activities of the said criminals persist! So, where and how will this election hold? Will the actual voting take place in the air or on the restive grounds, especially in the North?

Or are we just trying to replicate the 2019 scenario where the restive Bornu and Yobe states that were buffeted by the Boko Haram menace magically produced a more-than-average votes in the 2019 elections even when most of the rural dwellers of the two states were displaced and languishing in IDP camps outside the two states? In effect, we all seem prepared to play into the hands of those who want the electoral fraud of 2019 in Bornu and Yobe states extended all over the Far-North hinterlands in the 2023 national elections! For what is bound to transpire especially in the presidential election in the Far-North is: With the inhabitants of the area hiding away from irascible gunmen and cowering from the fighting in the area, small bands of electoral manipulators (compromised INEC representatives at voting booth level included) operating from safe havens would forge electoral results and post them directly to INEC severs! And that would be that!! A fait accompli!!!

Proposal for interim government for Nigeria post-Buhari regime: Our contention here is that after two terms of Buhari’s rule that has brought extreme division, disunity and a super-charged atmosphere of mutual distrust and rancor between the Far-North and the rest of the country, we need a cooling off period, for healing and reconciliation, openness, dialogue and equity as well as commensurate power-sharing before we can reasonably dabble into another national election. This is a period during which we must deal with the acute problem of insecurity in the society that has made even our national capital city unsafe. We also have to settle some other serious problems that threaten the civil society, including the issue of producing a people-based National Constitution that will bind all. Law is made for man and not man for the Law! What has happened to our famed ‘Doctrine of Necessity’? Is the situation in the country not critical enough for us to dust it up once again? We, therefore, caution that in the likely rejection of this suggestion and a headlong plunge into national elections in 2023, there will be consequences. The outcome of such elections, especially the presidential election, could ignite a great upheaval of the sort never ever witnessed in Nigeria before!

Accordingly, and to safeguard the country, we propose an interim government at the end of the Buhari presidency in May 2023. The interim government is to be run by a six-man Presidential Council in which each of our six geopolitical zones shall pick, select or elect and contribute one individual to represent the zone or region in the said Council. The Council is to elect a chairman from among themselves. The chairman shall bear the designation Interim-President of Nigeria. He shall work with the other members of the Council in much the same way prime-ministers function within the governing cabinet. The Council should be given a period of 12-18 months within which to work to solve the problem of insecurity in the country, encourage reconciliation, openness, dialogue, etc., and revamp our electoral commission with a view to conducting clean national elections to install a new central government for Nigeria. Need I restate the fact that for that crucial national election to be free, fair and transparent, we need all eyes on the ball?

Further attributes of the minimal conditions for the realisation of the new Nigeria: I have always said that the most important reform Nigeria needs is political. In concrete terms, I dare say, and this is my considered opinion, that we need to effect the following as part of the overall build up towards the launching of the New Nigeria of our dream:

Mandate socio-political highlights: Apart from the return to federalism/con-federalism advanced above with its implied further devolution of powers and roles to the lower tiers of government, we need to specifically do the following as part of the minimal agenda for the emergence of a New Nigeria: Return Nigeria to the Parliamentary System of Government.

The Presidential System of Government, currently in vogue in Nigeria, is basically productive of presidencies that in actuality are like ‘democratised monarchies’, which are gravely prone to degenerating into autocracy and dictatorships. The system is not attuned to Nigeria’s multiple diversity in ethnicities, cultures and religions. Under the system, too many groups are alienated from governance. These, therefore, breed unnecessary dichotomies and enmity in our young un-rooted democracy. Create State police now, to be followed by LGA police later.

Of course to achieve the above two clauses, the Interim Government will have to set up a Constituent Assembly to produce a new people-based Constitution for Nigeria. Recover and resettle indigenous natives displaced from their lands by jihadists and terrorists and who now languish in Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDP) camps outside their homelands. Enforce the law that prohibits Open Grazing of cattle in the country and encourage the establishment of Cattle Ranches in the sector and across the country.

This should secure farms from destruction by cattle, safeguard farmers from incessant attacks and killings by wanton trespassers, cattle herders as well as compel the rich owners of these cattle to resettle their oppressed and alienated cattle herders who live very disturbing and dehumanising existence as bushmen, by providing them adequate housing and other amenities of modern life within functional communities.

It is now also recognised that open grazing of cattle is largely responsible for the rapid desert encroachment in Nigeria’s Far-North. Return Merit to its pride of place in work and industry, and the Nigerian scheme of things. Education: Reopen kitchens/cafeterias to serve meals to students in our various federal or state-owned tertiary educational institutions. That should help stop students from eating in ‘bukaterias’ and other obscure unhygienic joints or cooking their meals in their college rooms and dormitories. This should help them concentrate on their studies!

Mandate socio-economic highlights Deconstruct the national grid and allow states and regions to manage or supervise private sector-led Electricity generation, transmission and distribution within their respective domains. Ditto for ‘on-shore’ mining and petroleum products prospecting, extraction, refinery and sales. Restore normal activity in the Eastern and Midwestern Seaports of Calabar, PH, Onne, Warri, etc., as well as build functional river ports along the River Niger and River Benue. The Naira must be made to have only one exchange rate for all other national currencies.

Finally, I think that Nigeria will benefit immensely from the application of the following novel fiscal policies which are culled from my new book, The Centrist Manifesto: Government must ensure that Labour-share of national income is optimised (at all times) by stipulating that labour-share of company income or added-value shall not fall below a given minimum level or percentage for all business enterprises operating in the country.

It should also be stipulated that within a company, the total emolument, including allowances, of the highest paid worker, the managing director or CEO, must not be more than twenty to forty times that of the lowest paid worker. Enhance openness in the management of group affairs as a means of checking corruption. Government must immediately institute a process of direct taxation of company income or added-value as against the present system of taxing company profit.

Enhance openness in the management of group affairs as a means of checking corruption. Specifically, grant Organised Labour in every company the right to audit the company accounts. This is a prerequisite in centrist relations of production where the factor-shares are proportions of the value-added at any point in time.

RELATED NEWS