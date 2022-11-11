Sadio Mane has been named in Senegal’s squad for this month’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar in spite of injury concerns after he was hurt playing for his German club.

The 30-year-old striker’s decisive penalty kicks won both the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification for his country this year.

He suffered an injury to his right fibula in Bayern Munich’s 6-1 win against Werder Bremen last weekend and misses this weekend’s clash against Schalke 04.

But coach Aliou Cisse included the team’s talisman when he named his 26-man squad at a news conference in Dakar on Friday.

He said he was confident Mane could recover in time to play at the tournament.

The coach said Senegal had sent the Senegalese federation’s doctor to examine Mane on Thursday and had been told he would not require surgery.

“That’s very good news and we now have the chance to try and get him fit for the tournament.

“We now have two weeks to observe and see how the injury reacts to treatment,” Cisse said.

“I prefer to keep him in the squad because he is such an important part of us.”

The coach used the example of Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr, who had been injured going into last January’s AFCON finals, but was included in the squad.

“He recovered after the first round to contribute to Senegal’s success in the tournament.

“We will do all in our power to ensure we can recover Mane in time to play,” Cisse added.(NAN)

