Erling Haaland

By Biodun Busari

Manchester City reclaimed the top spot in the Premier League table after a fiery 2-1 victory against Fulham at Etihad as Erling Haaland scored a late penalty winner for the champions on Saturday.

The hosts took the lead at 17 minutes when Julian Alvarez’s stunning finish Pep Guardiola’s side look hungry for goals.

Fulham, however, levelled at the half-hour mark when Joao Cancelo fouled forward Harry Wilson off the ball in the box.

Referee Darren England pointed to the spot and showed Cancelo the red card, to the disbelief of Guardiola and his players, before Andreas Pereira scored from the spot.

City kept on the pressure despite being down with one man and their attacks yielded when Antonee Robinson tripped De Bruyne inside the area in injury time.

Substitute Haaland scored an injury-time winner from the penalty spot at 95-minute to give 10-man Manchester City victory over Fulham and send the defending champions top of the table.

The champions sit on top of the log with 32 points, 2 goals ahead of Arsenal having a game against London rivals Chelsea tomorrow.

