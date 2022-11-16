Cristiano Ronaldo

By Biodun Busari

English Premier League club, Manchester United have removed a gigantic painting of their embattled player, Cristiano Ronaldo from the front of Old Trafford.

The removal of Ronaldo’s huge poster will pave way for it to be replaced with Rugby League World Cup branding ahead of this weekend.

Cranes have been mounted at United’s grounds on Wednesday to help with the removal of the 37-year-old Portuguese forward’s mural from the Old Trafford courtyard.

The cranes were there on the day the first part of his controversial interview with Piers Morgan is due to air.

However, Manchester Evening News said, “It is understood the poster was always due to be removed this week, with the stadium hosting the final of men’s and women’s Rugby League World Cup on Saturday.”

According to the report, “The giant space above the megastore at the forecourt will now feature branding ahead of that showpiece final, with Australia and New Zealand meeting in the women’s final at 1.15 pm and Australia facing Samoa in the men’s final at 4 pm.”

Portraits of the poster of Ronaldo being torn down have attracted reactions after it emerged he had given a provocative interview to Piers Morgan, which will air in full across Wednesday and Thursday night on TalkTV.

Ronaldo had said in the interview that the club betrayed him and he had no respect for the manager, Erik ten Hag.

Vanguard also reported that the five times Ballon d’Or winner has enrolled his children in a Portuguese school to heighten the tension that he will leave Manchester United and EPL after the World Cup in Qatar.

United issued a statement on Monday after the first clips appeared from the interview. It read: “Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.

“Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.”

