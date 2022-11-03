Manchester United defeated Real Sociedad 1-0 thanks to teenager Alejandro Garnacho’s 17th minute goal.

However, the win was not enough to see them secure top spot in the group.

Erik Ten Hag’s side needed to win by two goals or more in Spain to end up as group winners.

Garnarcho brought hopes to that ambition in his second start for United as he found the back of the net in the 17th minute off an assist from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo missed a great chance to double the lead with a lob on to the roof of the net, before David de Gea produced a fine double save to keep out Andoni Gorosabel and Pablo Marin.

United finished the group stage level on 15 points with Sociedad, who advance to the last 16 with a superior goal difference.

The Red Devils will now play in February’s knockout-round play-offs, where they will face one of the clubs dropping down from the Champions League.

