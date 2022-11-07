*One burnt to death, others including wife, and 18-month-old twins, sustain injuries

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—Police detectives, in Ondo State, have arrested a 54-year-old father, Mr. Ojo Joseph, for reportedly setting ablaze five of his step-children, at Fagun Crescent area of Ondo city, Ondo State.

The suspect alleged that his wife, who is the mother of the children, has been denying him sex for months.

It was gathered that the wife only gave birth to twins for the suspect, after her first failed marriage, which produced five children.

The 18-month-old twins and their mother, who was also in the room set ablaze by the suspect, only sustained minor injuries.

Another source told newsmen that the suspect set the room in which the children were asleep ablaze after allegedly spraying the room with petrol over an alleged minor misunderstanding with their mother.

However, only one of the children was burnt to death while four others were rescued by sympathisers.

Reports had it that the four other victims, their mother and the 18-month-old twins, who sustained injuries, were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre in Owo, for treatment.“Contacted, the state police commands spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the heinous act adding that the suspect had been arrested by police detectives.

Odunlami said that the suspect was arrested for a case of alleged arson and murder.“On the reason adduced by the suspect, the police image maker said that he alleged he had a misunderstanding with his wife.

The misunderstanding, according to Odunlami was yet to be explained to police detectives by the suspect.“She added that the suspect would soon be charged in court after a thorough investigation of the matter.

RELATED NEWS