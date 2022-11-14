By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Manchester City has received a 28-day loan approach for striker Erling Haaland from seventh-tier side Ashton United.

Haaland won’t be at the World Cup in Qatar after Norway were unable to reach the finals.

The Norwegian is one of few City players who will be able to rest up during this winter’s tournament.

However, there is an offer on the table for Haaland to carry on playing competitively should he and City agree to it.

Ashton manager explained his reason for the approach to get the striker.

“It just makes sense. City isn’t playing, and we want to help by keeping Erling fit, it makes more sense than him playing golf for six weeks.

“We think he will be a great fit for us and would slot in with our squad dynamic really well.”

City, on the other hand, is yet to respond and it looks almost impossible for them to accept the bid because of fitness.

RELATED NEWS