Delta State Police Command has arrested a middle-aged man, David Olori at Ozoro over the murder of his wife, Mrs. Oghogho Olori, days after fleeing from the scene of crime.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, in a text message, confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

Edafe in response to a text from Vanguard to confirm the story of the murder of Oghogho and arrest of the suspect replied, “Confirmed”.

According to a family member of the deceased who craved anonymity, the suspect and husband of the deceased hailed from Umolo Olomu in Ughelli South Local Government Area.

The source, who confide in our reporter, said the couple had been married for over 15 years and have three daughters ranging from 13 to eight years.

According to the source, the 48-year-old deceased, a native of Owheologbo was a secondary school teacher with the state government.

How it happened

Our source said that the deceased and husband were residing at Ellu in Isoko North Area in the house built by the deceased but relocated with the kids to Owheologbo to stay with the mother due to the flood.

According to the source, “Aghogho and kids relocated to Owheologbo with the kids to stay with her mum due to the flood which affected her home.

“She had disagreement with her husband David, before David travelled to Bayelsa.

“David returned to meet her at Owheologbo on Saturday, the mother-in-law entertained him, before he and Oghogho returned to Ellu that Saturday.

“Throughout Sunday to Wednesday, Oghogho’s number wasn’t going, only David number was ringing but wasn’t he was not picking. So on Wednesday our family members went to Ellu to check what was wrong.

“On getting there that Wednesday, the door was under lock and key. After several calls to David without picking they decided to look through the window’s net, they tore the net and saw Oghogho on the bed motionless.

“This prompted our family members to break the door only to find Oghogho dead with matchet cut to her neck while sleeping.

“Our family reported to the police who came to remove the body to the morgue.

“Some of the neighbours said they saw Oghogho last on Sunday, that when they asked David about his wife on Tuesday he said she has gone back to Owheologbo.

“The neighbours said they saw David in the town between Monday and Tuesday but didn’t see the wife again.

“On Thursday someone saw David at Ozoro and alerted the police who tracked him and arrested him.

“He has been transferred to Asaba now” Our source narrated.

Vanguard gathered that the aged mother of deceased is in custody of the children as at time of filling the report.

