By Efe Onodjae

A 40-year-old man, Gbenga Maxwell Ajayi, who was abducted on his way to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State, has regained his freedom.

The father of four was abducted last Friday, on boarding a commercial vehicle from Ijaye area of Lagos.

He regained his freedom the day after his abduction as his abductors noticed that he could not be useful for ritual purpose.

Narrating his ordeal to Vanguard at his Ijaye residence, Gbenga said he boarded a commercial vehicle whose occupants dozed off having inhaled perfume sprayed by the conductor in the bus.

The victim who was seen with bruises on his leg during Vanguard’s visit to his residence, said, “I can’t give details of what transpired while in the bus but what I noticed was that the conductor was waving money to everyone which resulted in us dozing off.

“I initially sent a message to my travel agent that I wanted to order for a Bolt taxi but I later discharged the rider when he opted for an offline transaction as a result of traffic gridlock.

” I thereafter joined a public transport heading for Oshodi unfortunately we all dozed off after inhaling the perfume.

“When I woke up, I saw myself and other passengers in a very fine apartment but we all looked dizzy with white stain on our bodies.

“I heard an old man giving order for my release and that of another person saying none of us could be used for ritual purposes.

“Immediately, the charms placed on our heads were removed, our eyes tied and we were driven to an area which was later identified as Epe.” He said.

The victim’s brother Seyi Ajayi said Gbenga told them that all the passengers were already clothed in black clothes. Then a man placed a calabash on the heads one after the other.

“He said if the charm worked on the that person, he or she would be taken away.”

Gbenga had sent a WhatsApp message to someone, stating that something was being sprayed in the bus he boarded and that passengers were feeling dizzy.

According to information provided Vanguard, he was supposed to travel to London with Ethiopian Airlines whose departure time was by 1:40pm on Friday and to arrive in London, 6:35pm on Saturday.

However, he was later declared missing after the person that was supposed to receive him in London said he was not onboard.

The information in a WhatsApp chat also showed that at 9:44am, when he was leaving the house, he chatted with his agent who booked the flight ticket for him and told him he had ordered cab to take him to the airport.

