Magiic Sound Records, a new record label based in Lagos, Nigeria was created in 2016 by a group of young innovative individuals. The record label whose major focus is to bring to life and to the big screen, talented artistes is stopping at nothing in achieving these set out goals.

Magiic Sound Records is the music home of Sheriff Mufth, an artiste who has been making waves in the Nigerian music industry.

The record label plans on expanding further to other parts of the country and the world at large.

According to the management of the label, “We operate as a full record label and we are responsible for the promotion of all the artistes signed by the record label. We provide everything for all our signed artistes, from producing music, to mixing sounds, to promoting and marketing artistes.”

Sheriff Mufth is one of our top artist signed in 2016 and he recently released his extended play (EP) which has been making waves on the internet since it was announced.

Magiic Sound Records is managed by Sheriff Oladimeji Muritala who is the major shareholder of the records label. He is aided by three other members of the board.

Although new to the music industry, the Magiic Sounds Record has a very promising future. We are focused on getting our artistes out to the world and we intend to achieve that by making sure that all of our artistes are focused on and have quality time with the management, by not putting one artiste before another.

Speaking further, the management said, “By working with all our artistes, Magiic Sound records offers a much more specialized and attentive level for all our listeners and customers.”

“Our record label also takes the promotion of its artistes very seriously and has created an avenue for creating awareness for every artiste, before they are finally signed. This will ensure the popularity of the artistes before they are even signed.”

“While we promote the artistes, we also make sure that they get proper networking, by going on the TV and Radio. We have established a good relationship with TV and Radio stations, so getting our artistes on air will be relatively easy.”

Magiic Sounds Record has also built relationships with clubs and hotels to provide room for concerts placements and gigs for our prospective artistes.

