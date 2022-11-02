By Ada Osadebe

Grammy Award nominee Afrobeat singer, Omorinmade Kuti, best known as Made Kuti, has engaged his girlfriend, Inedoye Adanne Onyenso.

The 27-year-old singer made this known on his Instagram page on Monday.

In a post, he shared a picture of his excited girlfriend on a dinner date, while he captioned the post in response to his girlfriend, who looked excited about the news.

Mide further added, he could not wait to see the future they build together.

He wrote, “She said YES! @__inedoye Newest Fiancé and Fiancée in town. There’s a lot of pain in the world every day. But sharing that pain and fighting for a better world with you makes it all worth living for. I can’t wait to see the future we build together. I love you.”

