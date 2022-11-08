Promising Nigerian artist, Kingsley Azuka Nwanokwai better known as Lyricz is one budding superstar to looking out for in the entertainment industry; having been a way for a while since his last body of work; a 6 tracks EP release titled ‘Addiction’ which was released in 2020. Lyricz is now fully back to what he knows best how to do.

The Delta state Afrobeat/Afropop artist who is currently signed to his imprint ‘Lyrical Music Global’ is not leaving any stone unturned to be more relevant and accepted in the music scene.

With his comeback, Lyricz is set to release a new tune to his amazing fans titled ‘Choco’ which is expected to drop Friday November 25, 2022 on all musical platforms.

Having worked with the likes of Wizkid, YQ, Vector, Ruggedman; Lyricz disclosed that collaboration is the new thing in the music industry that can further help project your brand to a global market; hence he is currently open to collaborations and partnerships.

Speaking on the state of entertainment industry; Lyricz noted that the Nigerian music industry via it several talented artists have been able to redeem the image of this country musically as our music is now globally accepted; thanks to the likes of Burnaboy, Wizkid, Davido, Tems, Tiwa Savage amongst others who are doing the country proud. The industry is growing and can only be much better.

