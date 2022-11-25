Afrobeat Nigerian artist, Kingsley Azuka Nwanokwai better known as Lyricz is out with yet another brand new song titled ‘Choco’.

The new song which is currently been streamed online and enjoying massive airplay on radio stations is produced by David Acekeyz, mixed &mastered by Skips.

Speaking on the new song, Lyricz disclosed that ‘ Choco’ is an Afro beat vibes blended with some native Nigerian language mixed with pigeon English. The word ‘ Choco’ was derived from a very popular African chocolate known as chocomillo, very soothing on appreciating a brown skin girl, Listeners can expect an amazing song with meaningful lyrics. Mid tempo and very relatable .

On the state of the entertainment industry; Lyricz noted that the Nigerian music industry via it several talented artists have been able to redeem the image of this country musically as our music is now globally accepted; thanks to the likes of Burnaboy, Wizkid, Davido, Tems, Tiwa Savage amongst others who are doing the country proud. The industry is growing and can only be much better.

The Delta state Afrobeat/Afropop artist who is currently signed to his personal imprint ‘Lyrical Music Global’ is not leaving any stone unturned to be more relevant and accepted in the music scene.

