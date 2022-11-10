By Efosa Taiwo

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez has included injured striker Romelu Lukaku and playmaker Eden Hazard in his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Inter-Milan striker Lukaku has been suffering with a hamstring injury and has only played twice since August and is currently sidelined for his club Inter Milan.

However, Martinez had previously stated that as long as Lukaku could feature in one of the team’s Group F games against Canada, Morocco or Croatia, then he would make it to the tournament.

Having named four players on a stand-by list: Bryan Heynen, Alexis Saelemaekers, Dodi Lukebakio and Jason Denayer, Martinez has until 24 hours before Belgium’s first game against Canada on November 23 to draft them into the squad if anyone is not fit.

“He (Lukaku) is not completely fit medically, that is clear, but the last three days has been very positive. We will give Romelu every second to be fit,” Martinez told reporters on Thursday.

For Hazard, despite not featuring consistently for Carlo Ancelloti’s side due to injuries and loss of form, he remains a talismanic figure for Belgium.

Full Squad:

BELGIUM SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Koen Casteels

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Leander Dendoncker, Zeno Debast, Arthur Theate, Wout Faes

Midfielders: Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana, Kevin De Bruyne, Yannick Carrasco, Thorgan Hazard, Timothy Castagne, Thomas Meunier

Forwards: Romelu Lukaku, Michy Batshuayi, Loïs Openda, Charles De Ketelaere, Eden Hazard, Jeremy Doku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard

