By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Low turnout of voters, yesterday, marred council elections into the 25 local government areas, LGAs, of Niger State.

Observers said the restriction of movement by the state government might have contributed to the low turnout of voters, because most polling units visited in Minna, the state capital, were empty, as voters stayed indoors without coming out to vote.

The major streets in the state capital were virtually empty and devoid of human activities.

Though markets, shops, malls and recreational centres were shut, in compliance with government directive, but it did not, in any way, encourage eligible voters to go out and vote.

Feelers from most local government areas of the state equate the lukewarm attitude of the voters to the elections as the same to that of Minna, the state capital.

As at 1pm, most polling units were yet to exhaust a bunch of their ballot papers, meant for only 100 voters.

“All materials are ready, but the voters are not coming out to exercise their franchise. We are yet to register 50 voters as at now, which is 12 Noon,” one of the Electoral Officers, Agnes Sokomba, at Minna South Polling Unit, near Deeper Life Church, declared.

Similarly, the Polling Units at Umaru Erena Junction, Ward Head 008 were deserted by voters.

A former Gubernatorial Candidate of Progressive People Alliance, PPA, and now an All Progressive Congress, APC, stalwart, described the turnout of voters as very poor, blaming the state government for the set back.

According to him: “The economic situation across the country has actually restricted many people to sitting down at home, saying that they have nothing to lose by not voting. Government should have sensitised and mobilised the voters to the polls to cast their votes.

“The sensitisation about the election was very poor and the implication of this apathy can also reflect in the 2023 general elections if care is not taken.”

It will be recalled that the state government had declared yesterday a public holiday and ordered that all markets, shops, malls, parks and other public places be closed to allow eligible voters come out to perform their civic responsibilities.

The state chapter of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, had earlier pulled out from the elections and directed its supporters to boycott the polls over alleged non-compliance by the state government to the laws and regulations guiding the conduct of the elections.

The PDP’s directive to members not to participate in the elections was contained in a statement issued by the state Chairman, Tanko Beji, who said the “matter between the PDP and the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission, NSINEC, is still in court, hence the call for the boycott.”

However, Governor Abubakar Bello cast his vote in Kontagora, his home town, around 2pm.

