…Urges immediate action for higher revenue

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The nation’s low revenue base is now a threat to debt sustainability, the Director-General (D-G) of the Debt Management Office (DMO) Ms. Patience Oniha, told federal legislators in Abuja, this afternoon.

In a presentation at a workshop for members of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts and House Committee on Iads, Loans and Debt Management, she disclosed that interest rates had sharply increased at both domestic and international capital markets, thereby making loans more expensive and debt service more burdensome.

The D-G, therefore, called for urgent actions to raise the nation’s revenue base.

Her words, “Debt has grown and we all know why. Revenue base is low and we often don’t achieve annual revenue targets in the annual budgets. Even if we achieve the revenue targets 100 percent, they are still too low for a country the size of Nigeria.

“We have been dependent on borrowing as a country for a very long time. We have been borrowing because revenue base is low. Because revenue base is low, it is now threatening debt sustainability.

“We need urgent actions to moderate the the level new borrowing because debt services/revenue ratio would have been low if revenue base had been been very strong.

“There have been a lot of talk about raising revenue. We now need urgent actions. We need a stronger revenue base to ensure that out debt remains sustainable.”

RELATED NEWS