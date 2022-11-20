By Ayo Onikoyi

KizzDaniel will be headlining a concert for the first time in Lagos since 2019.LiveWire Concerts, a leading concert production company has announced Kizz Daniel’s first headline concert in Lagos since 2019. The concert tagged ‘Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos’ is scheduled to hold on Saturday the 17th of December 2022 at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites Lagos.

The highly anticipated concert will see Kizz Daniel perform all his hit songs including Buga, Cough, Yeba, and more. The concert will also feature star artists who have been featured on songs with the headliner. The seasoned artist who has recently been on a global tour in major cities around the world and who will be performing at the opening of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar is set to bring the Afroclassic experience to fans and the audience in Nigeria to kick start the festive season.

The Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos concert is produced and organized by leading show producers, LiveWire Concerts, a subsidiary of Bluenote Entertainment. LiveWire Concerts comprises a team of seasoned show producers and top entertainment directors responsible for some of the most spectacular concerts in Nigeria, like the ‘King Coal concert’ with Wande Coal and ‘Grown and Sexy’ with R&B artist, Joe in 2019.

While speaking about the ‘Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos’ concert, Seyi Sodimu, a veteran Nigerian singer and co-founder, LiveWire Concerts, said, “LiveWire has been created not just to produce concerts, but to create remarkable experiences that the audience would never forget. We want to achieve this with the Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos concert. Kizz Daniel is a talented artist with no bad songs and is loved by millions worldwide. We want to give the Nigerian audience, music lovers, and entertainment fans a unique experience that will be the highlight of their year.”

Since coming into the limelight in 2015, the widely acclaimed singer has released chart-topping songs and record-breaking albums. Also referred to as ‘Vado ‘D Great’, Kizz Daniel has been nominated for and won several popularly acclaimed awards including the Headies for Album of the year and Hip Hop World Revelation of the Year in 2016. He was also nominated for Song of the Year and Viewer’s Choice awards at the Headies in 2018. Most recently, his singles Buga and Cough have broken the internet with social media challenges across the world.

RELATED NEWS