Darwin Nunez

By Biodun Busari

Liverpool got all three points as they won their last game before the break to the World Cup in Qatar by beating Southampton 3-1 at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds took over the game with an early lead as Roberto Firmino got an opener in the 6th minute of the match.

The visitors, however, responded quickly three minutes later when Che Adams converted James Ward-Prowse’s pass.

Jurgen Klopp’s side got back quickly attacking all sides seeing forward Darwin Nunez scoring two goals in the 21st and 42nd minutes.

Liverpool’s victory has placed them sixth on the EPL ahead of the biggest football tournament in the Middle Eastern country.

