By Efosa Taiwo

The Black Stars of Ghana get their World Cup campaign underway at the Stadium 974 when they take on a Portugal side led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ghana go into the clash with the hope to become the first African nation to score a goal at the ongoing tournament and to also win a match.

This will be the second meeting between both nations with Portugal emerging victorious 2-1 in their first meeting at the 2014 World Cup.

With a new coach in Otto Addo, Ghana will have their eyes on revenging the loss and getting their campaign started on a winning note.

Follow me, Efosa Taiwo, for live updates from the game.

92′ Lamptey with a cross but could not connect to Inaki Williams in the box for Ghana.

90′ 9 minutes added on as Ghana look to pull off a draw in the game.

89′ Goalllllllllllllllll! Bukari gets the second goal for Ghana.

79′ Goallllllllllllllll! Portugal make it three with Rafael Leao’s deft curler beating Zigi in goal for Ghana. 3-1.

77′ Goooaallllllllllllllllllll! Joao Felix slots the ball past Zigi after being put through on goal. 2-1 for Portugal.

73′ Gooaaaaaaaallllllllllll! Andrew Ayew with a tap-in. 1-1

71′ Kudus with a rocket shot but saved by the Portuguese goalkeeper.

68′ Thomas Partey with a shot but goes way above the bar as Ghana attack for a leveler.

63′ Ronaldooooooooooooo! Goal for Portugal! 1-0.

62′ Ronaldo gets tripped in the box, and referee points to the spot. Penalty for Portugal.

45′ We’re back as Portugal resume proceedings from the centre-half

HT ANALYSIS

Portugal have had more chances going forward with Ghana being cautious with their attacks in order not to leave their backline open. For how long will they be able to hold on? The second half will unfold.

It’s halftime at the Stadium 974: Ghana 0-0 Portugal

45′ 2 minutes added on as we inch to the end of the first half

43′ Mohammed Kudus with some dazzling skills and gets brought down to win a freekick for Ghana.

41′ Flurry of chances for Portugal with Ronaldo at the centre of things but Ghana keep a resolute defense to maintain the goalless scoreline.

37′ Baba Rahman takes the corner for the Black Stars but an infringement in the box against Ghana gives away a freekick to Portugal.

36′ Ghana win their first corner in the game. Taken and headed away by Fernandez for another.

35′ Zigi with yet another save to deny Portugal the opener

33′ Ati Zigi with a comfortable save to avert danger for Ghana as Portugal keep asking questions in the game.

29′ Portugal with a free-kick after Bruno Fernandez was hacked down.

20′ Ghana with a nearly chance but cleared out by the Portuguese defense.

13′ Ronaldo once again rising highest but could not connect to the cross from the wing as Portugal keep pressing.

10′ A quick pass to the box finds Ronaldo but could not get to it quickly to give Portugal an early advantage in the game.

3′ Portugal with the first corner

1′ We are underway at the Stadium 974

